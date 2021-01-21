Thermoteknix face mask detection tech helping USA businesses adapt to President Joe Biden’s mask wearing mandate

January 21, 2021

Thermal imaging specialists, Thermoteknix has launched new face mask detection technology, incorporated into its FevIR Scan 2 elevated temperature screening systems. The new technology will help businesses, government offices and airports across the nation adapt operations and safety protocols in response to US President Joe Biden’s executive order on mask wearing in public during the first 100 days in office to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Thermoteknix’s new mask detection technology identifies individuals wearing a face covering and distinguishes those not wearing a mask, or not wearing a mask correctly at temperature screening stations under varying levels of ambient lighting. Conventional temperature screening systems do not include mask detection and depend on high illumination of the subject for effective operation.

Face mask detection technology is helping business to keep up with changing mandates and safety protocols

The face mask detection technology signals an important breakthrough as governments and business around the world continue to modify mandates on mask wearing, social distancing and public health initiatives.

Thermoteknix has been pioneering thermal imaging technology for more than 30 years and first introduced elevated skin temperature screening systems in response to SARS in 2003. Thermoteknix has continued to develop technology that is helping businesses adapt to shifting pandemic protocols.

The company hit international headlines at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as demand soared for its FevIR Scan 2 ̶ rapid non-contact elevated skin temperature triage system ̶ from companies around the world seeking to implement screening technologies to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and customers.

Rapid triage screening of individuals in high pedestrian areas

FevIR Scan 2 offers rapid triage screening of individuals in high pedestrian areas. The system has been adopted by airports, corporate lobbies, schools, train and bus stations, food manufacturing and processing plants, factories, and public venues around the world.

The FevIR Scan 2 system combines thermal and visual imaging cameras in conjunction with a blackbody temperature calibration unit. On-screen and audible alerts, as well as visible temperature tracking, rapidly identify individuals for additional screening.

The system meets US FDA enforcement policy for telethermographic systems.

“Around the world, governments and companies are being forced to adapt quickly to new protocols in response to the pandemic. At Thermoteknix we understand how important our work is in developing thermal imaging technology that delivers state-of-the-art solutions to help businesses and economies to resume and operate safely,” explained Dr Richard Salisbury, Managing Director at Thermoteknix.

Thermoteknix is a global technology leader in thermal imaging and night vision systems. All products are designed and manufactured at its Cambridge UK facility.

Thermoteknix has already dispatched over 2,000 FevIR Scan systems around the world in response to the COVID pandemic. FevIR Scan 2 systems already installed will be updated with this new mask detection technology.